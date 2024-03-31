Activest Wealth Management Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $252.89 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

