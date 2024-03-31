Activest Wealth Management Makes New $50,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 267,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -72.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.
Get Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.