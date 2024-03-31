AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,199,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after purchasing an additional 542,928 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 388,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $858.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. Analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

