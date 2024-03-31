Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $180.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

