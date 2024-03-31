AES (NYSE:AESC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.47 and last traded at $62.61. Approximately 1,175,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 579% from the average daily volume of 173,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.95.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7188 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

