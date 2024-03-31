AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 648,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

AFCG opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

