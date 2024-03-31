Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AFYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Afya alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Afya

Afya Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Afya has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.83 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Equities analysts predict that Afya will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $14,949,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Afya by 153.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 448,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Afya by 131.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the fourth quarter worth $6,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.