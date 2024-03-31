AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.54

Shares of AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.54 and traded as low as $21.45. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.