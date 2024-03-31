Agilent Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.
Insider Activity
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.
Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.
Check Out Our Latest Report on A
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agilent Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.