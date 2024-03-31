Agilent Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Agilent Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.64.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

