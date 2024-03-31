Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in March

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGTI stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $201,448.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,172,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares in the company, valued at $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $201,448.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,801 shares of company stock valued at $447,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

