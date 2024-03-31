AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.28 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

About AI Transportation Acquisition

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the transportation field, including logistics, new energy vehicles, smart parking, on-board chips and AI algorithms, automotive services, and related areas of intelligent transportation.

