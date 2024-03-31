AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR) Short Interest Update

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:AITR opened at $10.28 on Friday. AI Transportation Acquisition has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
