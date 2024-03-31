Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 18.2% in March

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Ariston Services Group purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $242.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

