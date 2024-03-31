Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $154.03

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €154.03 ($167.42) and traded as high as €172.36 ($187.35). Airbus shares last traded at €170.72 ($185.57), with a volume of 969,451 shares.

Airbus Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €140.41.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.