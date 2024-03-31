Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Airbus Stock Down 0.9 %

EADSY opened at $46.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. Airbus has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EADSY. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

