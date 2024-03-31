AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.52. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 18,700 shares trading hands.
Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
