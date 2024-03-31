AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.AGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.52. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 18,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKT.A

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54.

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.