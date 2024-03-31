AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.55

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.55 and traded as low as C$1.52. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 18,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.30 to C$2.80 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKT.A

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

About AKITA Drilling

The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.54.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.