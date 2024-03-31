Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

ALCYW stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

