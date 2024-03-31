Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Increased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

