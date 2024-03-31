Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Director Purchases C$16,236.18 in Stock

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Stuart Rosenfeld bought 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$16,236.18.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:ASTL opened at C$11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.64 and a 1-year high of C$13.54.
Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.
About Algoma Steel Group
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
