Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.18

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.18 and traded as high as C$8.57. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$8.56, with a volume of 1,799,157 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.1 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,475.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

