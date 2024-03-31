AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF makes up 4.4% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 2.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000.

Shares of JUNW stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

