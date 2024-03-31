Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 116,379 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $81.16 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

