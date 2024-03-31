Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as high as C$0.97. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 325,834 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

