Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

