AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.96 and last traded at $66.68. 223,128 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.49.

AMERCO Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

About AMERCO

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

