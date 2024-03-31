American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Plans Dividend of $0.18

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1755 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.16% of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.