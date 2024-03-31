American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on April 3rd

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUSI opened at $43.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $44.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 283.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

