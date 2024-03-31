American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1984 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AHYB opened at $45.59 on Friday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $45.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Institutional Trading of American Century Select High Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century Select High Yield ETF

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

