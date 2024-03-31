American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

