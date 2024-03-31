American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 29th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96. American International Group has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

