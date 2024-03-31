Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.13. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 76,531 shares traded.

Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $186.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

