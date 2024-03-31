Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.55. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 274,772 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.50 million, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.31.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.1622807 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

