Analysts Offer Predictions for Vigil Neuroscience, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.41 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.