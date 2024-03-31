Analysts Set Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target at $13.57

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ANNX stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. Annexon has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $49,514. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

