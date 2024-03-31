Analysts Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Target Price at $20.76

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

