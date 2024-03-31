Analysts Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) PT at C$3.88

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$3.50 target price on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.69. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of C$363.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3008299 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

Insider Transactions at OceanaGold

In other OceanaGold news, Director Paul Benson bought 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.25 per share, with a total value of C$99,678.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

