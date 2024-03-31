Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) PT at $20.71

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PSFE opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $959.87 million, a PE ratio of -47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.