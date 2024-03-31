Analysts Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) PT at $24.20

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.17.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
