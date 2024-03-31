Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SU

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.