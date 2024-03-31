ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $347.16 on Friday. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ANSYS by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $3,273,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.