Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 1.2 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,263 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

