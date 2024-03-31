Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.74

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.43. Antibe Therapeutics shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 51,300 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

