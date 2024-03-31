Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $333.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AON has a 1 year low of $284.85 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.85.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

