Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

