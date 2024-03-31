AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Down 14.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
