AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. AppTech Payments has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.91.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

