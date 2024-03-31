Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.70 ($0.17). Approximately 7,225,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,895,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £79.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 3.20.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

