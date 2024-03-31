Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.28. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 61,578 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60. The firm has a market cap of C$53.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.