Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 32,035 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 155.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.