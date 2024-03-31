Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 230.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 89,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 188,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

