Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $32,141,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equitable Price Performance
Equitable stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQH
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.