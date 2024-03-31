Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $32,141,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $352,105.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,334,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

