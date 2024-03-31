Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HY. TheStreet downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE HY opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

